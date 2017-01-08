Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Continues to Hold Stake in Heska Corporation (HSKA)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan continued to hold its position in Heska Corporation (NASDAQ:HSKA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,230 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned approximately 0.18% of Heska Corporation worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MSI Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Heska Corporation during the third quarter worth $103,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in shares of Heska Corporation by 7.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heska Corporation by 863.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 4,566 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Heska Corporation during the second quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heska Corporation during the second quarter worth $255,000. 72.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Heska Corporation (NASDAQ:HSKA) traded up 0.12% on Friday, reaching $72.76. 34,467 shares of the company traded hands. Heska Corporation has a 1-year low of $26.25 and a 1-year high of $74.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.25 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.27 and a 200-day moving average of $54.89.

Heska Corporation (NASDAQ:HSKA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.20. Heska Corporation had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business earned $33.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.36 million. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Heska Corporation will post $1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HSKA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heska Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sidoti lowered Heska Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Benchmark Co. initiated coverage on Heska Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.50 price objective on shares of Heska Corporation in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Heska Corporation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.88.

In related news, EVP Rod Lippincott sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.85, for a total transaction of $324,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,192 shares in the company, valued at $660,951.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director G Irwin Gordon sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $198,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,271.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

About Heska Corporation

Heska Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells and supports veterinary products. The Company focuses on the canine and feline companion animal health markets. Its segments include Core Companion Animal Health segment, which includes, primarily for canine and feline use, blood testing instruments and supplies, digital imaging products, software and services, and single use products and services, such as heartworm diagnostic tests, heartworm preventive products, allergy immunotherapy products and allergy testing, and Other Vaccines, Pharmaceuticals and Products segment, which includes private label vaccine and pharmaceutical production, primarily for cattle but also for other animals, including small mammals.

