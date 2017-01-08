Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Buys 900 Shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (CHS)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 59,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Chico’s FAS were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 21.0% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,810,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,101,000 after buying an additional 487,852 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the second quarter worth about $199,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 69.5% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,048,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,229,000 after buying an additional 429,786 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 13.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 25.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,038,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,957,000 after buying an additional 1,029,247 shares in the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) traded up 0.36% during trading on Friday, hitting $14.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,309,773 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.72. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $16.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86 and a beta of 0.82.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business earned $596.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Chico’s FAS’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post $0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Chico’s FAS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.19%.

CHS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. raised Chico’s FAS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. FBR & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.44.

About Chico’s FAS

Chico’s FAS, Inc is a specialty retailer of women’s private branded, casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, complementary accessories and other non-clothing items operating under the Chico’s, White House Black Market (WHBM) and Soma brand names. The Company’s brands are specialty retailers of private label women’s apparel and related products.

