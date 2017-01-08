Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Maintains Position in Coca-Cola Company (The) (KO)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID held its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) (NYSE:KO) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,735 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Coca-Cola Company (The) were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) by 10.0% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) by 6.7% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) by 38.0% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Lowe fs LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) by 28.2% in the third quarter. Lowe fs LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Company (The) by 318.1% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 3,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) traded down 0.02% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.74. The stock had a trading volume of 10,247,235 shares. Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $39.88 and a 1-year high of $47.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.65.

Coca-Cola Company (The) (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Coca-Cola Company (The) had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 32.47%. The company earned $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Coca-Cola Company will post $1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Coca-Cola Company (The)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.85%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KO. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $48.00 price objective on Coca-Cola Company (The) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola Company (The) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Jefferies Group set a $43.00 price target on Coca-Cola Company (The) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered Coca-Cola Company (The) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lowered Coca-Cola Company (The) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.52.

In other news, VP Kathy N. Waller sold 36,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total value of $1,528,544.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 104,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,388,750.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Coca-Cola Company (The)

The Coca-Cola Company is a beverage company. The Company owns or licenses and markets over 500 nonalcoholic beverage brands, primarily sparkling beverages but also a range of still beverages, such as waters, enhanced waters, juices and juice drinks, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, and energy and sports drinks.

