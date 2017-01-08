Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MNTA) Given “Buy” Rating at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reiterated their buy rating on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm currently has a $20.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

MNTA has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays PLC upgraded shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group restated a sell rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.30.

Shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) opened at 16.40 on Friday. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $17.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.70 and a 200 day moving average of $12.45. The stock’s market cap is $1.13 billion.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. The firm earned $299.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.68 million. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 93.75% and a negative return on equity of 26.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2067.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Momenta Pharmaceuticals will post ($1.19) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MNTA) Given “Buy” Rating at Stifel Nicolaus” was first reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/08/momenta-pharmaceuticals-inc-mnta-given-buy-rating-at-stifel-nicolaus/1143775.html.

In other Momenta Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Richard P. Shea sold 9,799 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $146,985.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,580. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Craig A. Wheeler sold 5,880 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total transaction of $80,438.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 385,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 324,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after buying an additional 19,193 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $347,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 169,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 4,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Acquisition Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $224,000. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company is focused on developing generic versions of drugs, biosimilars and therapeutics for oncology and autoimmune disease. It focuses on three product areas: Complex Generics, Biosimilars and Novel Therapeutics. It has developed generic version of Lovenox (enoxaparin sodium injection).

Receive News & Ratings for Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.