Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 30,111 Shares of Accenture PLC (ACN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN) by 13.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 195,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,111 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Accenture PLC were worth $23,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tanaka Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture PLC by 314.8% in the second quarter. Tanaka Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture PLC by 18.0% in the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Accenture PLC by 39.5% in the third quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its stake in shares of Accenture PLC by 2.5% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture PLC by 3.2% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 76.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN) opened at 116.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.19. Accenture PLC has a 12 month low of $91.40 and a 12 month high of $125.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.14.

Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.09. Accenture PLC had a return on equity of 46.99% and a net margin of 12.34%. The company earned $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Accenture PLC will post $5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACN. Vetr raised Accenture PLC from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $130.68 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $124.00 price target on Accenture PLC and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 25th. Barclays PLC increased their price target on Accenture PLC from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target (down previously from $131.00) on shares of Accenture PLC in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Accenture PLC in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.31.

In related news, insider Richard Lumb sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.56, for a total transaction of $291,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,249,226.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel T. London sold 5,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.65, for a total value of $652,839.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,650.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture PLC

Accenture plc is a professional services company serving clients in various industries and in geographic regions, including North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The Company provides management and technology consulting services. Its segments include Communications, Media and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products, and Resources.

