Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in Dominion Resources, Inc. (D)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Dominion Resources, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,766 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Dominion Resources were worth $7,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of D. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Dominion Resources by 5.8% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 384,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,982,000 after buying an additional 21,131 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in Dominion Resources by 30.3% in the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 165,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,862,000 after buying an additional 38,372 shares in the last quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management raised its stake in Dominion Resources by 0.8% in the second quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Dominion Resources by 11.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 186,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,521,000 after buying an additional 18,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dominion Resources by 0.5% in the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 157,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,306,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dominion Resources, Inc. (NYSE:D) traded up 0.81% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,847,970 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.94 and a 200-day moving average of $75.02. The company has a market cap of $48.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 0.21. Dominion Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $78.97.

Dominion Resources (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Dominion Resources had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 18.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Resources, Inc. will post $3.80 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Dominion Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.59%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in Dominion Resources, Inc. (D)” was reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/08/mitsubishi-ufj-kokusai-asset-management-co-ltd-raises-stake-in-dominion-resources-inc-d/1143837.html.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Dominion Resources in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. RBC Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Dominion Resources in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays PLC increased their target price on Dominion Resources from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. decreased their target price on Dominion Resources from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.43.

In other Dominion Resources news, Director Ron W. Jibson acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.98 per share, with a total value of $248,430.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,059.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Dominion Resources

Dominion Resources, Inc (Dominion) is a holding company. The Company is a producer and transporter of energy. The Company is a provider of electricity, natural gas and related services to customers in the eastern region of the United States. The Company operates through three segments: Dominion Virginia Power (DVP), Dominion Generation and Dominion Energy.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Resources, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Resources Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Resources Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.