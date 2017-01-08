Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Stake Reduced by Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. cut its position in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 482,719 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 27,414 shares during the period. Microsoft Corporation comprises about 2.5% of Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s holdings in Microsoft Corporation were worth $24,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft Corporation by 0.3% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 7,309 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft Corporation by 0.5% in the second quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,512 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank Trust raised its position in shares of Microsoft Corporation by 0.6% in the second quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 7,931 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft Corporation by 0.4% in the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,331 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barr E S & Co. raised its position in shares of Microsoft Corporation by 1.2% in the second quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 4,778 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) opened at 62.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $488.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.95. Microsoft Corporation has a 1-year low of $48.04 and a 1-year high of $64.10.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The software giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. Microsoft Corporation had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 19.40%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Microsoft Corporation’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Corporation will post $2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Microsoft Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Pacific Crest reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Microsoft Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Vetr lowered Microsoft Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.96 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Microsoft Corporation in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Jefferies Group set a $40.00 price target on Microsoft Corporation and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Microsoft Corporation in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.68.

In other Microsoft Corporation news, insider Frank H. Brod sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total transaction of $302,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,354,879.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Gates III sold 2,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $164,673,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation is a technology company. The Company develops, licenses and supports a range of software products, services and devices. Its segments are Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. Its products include operating systems; cross-device productivity applications; server applications; business solution applications; desktop and server management tools; software development tools; video games, and training and certification of computer system integrators and developers.

