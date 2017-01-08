Mallinckrodt PLC’s (MNK) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Mizuho

Mizuho reiterated their buy rating on shares of Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) in a report issued on Sunday. Mizuho currently has a $85.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mallinckrodt PLC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Mallinckrodt PLC in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Leerink Swann reissued an outperform rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Mallinckrodt PLC in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Vetr downgraded Mallinckrodt PLC from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $55.80 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Mallinckrodt PLC in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.49.

Shares of Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) opened at 52.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.17 and a 200-day moving average of $64.83. Mallinckrodt PLC has a 1-year low of $48.61 and a 1-year high of $85.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.49.

Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.03. The business earned $887.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.10 million. Mallinckrodt PLC had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 17.44%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mallinckrodt PLC will post $7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNK. Bank of Hawaii purchased a new stake in Mallinckrodt PLC during the second quarter valued at $980,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its stake in Mallinckrodt PLC by 183.3% in the second quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 129,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,801,000 after buying an additional 83,719 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its stake in Mallinckrodt PLC by 739.7% in the second quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 371,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,561,000 after buying an additional 326,990 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Mallinckrodt PLC during the second quarter valued at $335,000. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Mallinckrodt PLC by 4.0% in the second quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the period. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mallinckrodt PLC Company Profile

Mallinckrodt public limited company (Mallinckrodt) is engaged in the specialty pharmaceuticals and nuclear imaging business. The Company develops, manufactures, markets and distributes specialty pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical products, and nuclear imaging agents. The Company’s segments include Specialty Brands, Specialty Generics and Nuclear Imaging.

