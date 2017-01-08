Macguire Cheswick & Tuttle Investment Counsel LLC Has $6,463,000 Position in Merck & Company, Inc. (MRK)

Macguire Cheswick & Tuttle Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Company, Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Macguire Cheswick & Tuttle Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Merck & Company were worth $6,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Company by 512.1% in the second quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 374,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,558,000 after buying an additional 313,068 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Merck & Company by 32.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,398,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,259,000 after buying an additional 344,592 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Company by 6.6% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 369,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,039,000 after buying an additional 22,736 shares during the last quarter. Seminole Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Company during the second quarter worth approximately $19,783,000. Finally, Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Company by 14.4% in the second quarter. Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc. now owns 5,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merck & Company, Inc. (NYSE:MRK) traded up 0.27% during trading on Friday, hitting $60.27. 10,238,738 shares of the stock traded hands. Merck & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.97 and a 1-year high of $65.46. The company has a market cap of $166.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.81 and a 200 day moving average of $61.00.

Merck & Company (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. The company earned $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.17 billion. Merck & Company had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Company, Inc. will post $3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. This is a positive change from Merck & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Merck & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.92%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Macguire Cheswick & Tuttle Investment Counsel LLC Has $6,463,000 Position in Merck & Company, Inc. (MRK)” was originally published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/08/macguire-cheswick-tuttle-investment-counsel-llc-has-6463000-position-in-merck-company-inc-mrk/1143861.html.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MRK shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Company in a report on Sunday, September 11th. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (down from $57.00) on shares of Merck & Company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Company and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Merck & Company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Vetr downgraded shares of Merck & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.84 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.59.

In related news, Chairman Kenneth C. Frazier sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $9,104,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 514,957 shares in the company, valued at $33,487,653.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rochelle B. Lazarus sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $1,181,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,621.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Company

Merck & Co, Inc is a global healthcare company. The Company offers health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies and animal health products, which it markets directly and through its joint ventures. It operates through one segment, Pharmaceutical. The Company’s Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products marketed either directly by the Company or through joint ventures.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Company, Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.