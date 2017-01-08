Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW) Stake Reduced by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 6.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 269,365 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 18,124 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $19,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 76.9% in the second quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 156,059 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,355,000 after buying an additional 67,826 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 35.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 355,482 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,144,000 after buying an additional 93,569 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 20.6% in the third quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 964,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $69,625,000 after buying an additional 165,000 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 16.3% in the second quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 180,176 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $14,265,000 after buying an additional 25,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 11.8% in the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 297,300 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $23,537,000 after buying an additional 31,400 shares in the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) opened at 70.95 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.62 and a 52-week high of $83.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.38 and its 200 day moving average is $74.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 1.28.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.86 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 46.46%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post $3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

LOW has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $88.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Vetr cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.30 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.19.

In other news, COO Ricky D. Damron sold 17,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total transaction of $1,288,946.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,725 shares in the company, valued at $3,496,431.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Matthew V. Hollifield sold 2,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $183,386.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies, Inc (Lowe’s) is a home improvement retailer. The Company operates approximately 1,860 home improvement and hardware stores, representing approximately 200 million square feet of retail selling space. The Company operates approximately 1,800 stores located across over 50 states in the United States, including approximately 80 Orchard Supply Hardware (Orchard) stores in California and Oregon, as well as approximately 40 stores in Canada and over 10 stores in Mexico.

