Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 14.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,742,213 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 221,652 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $125,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 6.2% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,919 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.0% in the second quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 16,642 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 11.9% in the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 70,766 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,603,000 after buying an additional 7,550 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 31.0% in the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,270 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 4,325 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) opened at 70.95 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.62 and a 52 week high of $83.65. The firm has a market cap of $61.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.41.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.08. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 46.46% and a net margin of 3.91%. The firm earned $15.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post $3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Vetr cut Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.58 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. RBC Capital Markets increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.19.

In related news, COO Ricky D. Damron sold 17,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total transaction of $1,288,946.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,496,431.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew V. Hollifield sold 2,609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $183,386.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc (Lowe’s) is a home improvement retailer. The Company operates approximately 1,860 home improvement and hardware stores, representing approximately 200 million square feet of retail selling space. The Company operates approximately 1,800 stores located across over 50 states in the United States, including approximately 80 Orchard Supply Hardware (Orchard) stores in California and Oregon, as well as approximately 40 stores in Canada and over 10 stores in Mexico.

