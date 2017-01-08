Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $981,000 Stake in United Continental Holdings, Inc. (UAL)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in United Continental Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in United Continental Holdings were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UAL. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of United Continental Holdings by 19.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of United Continental Holdings during the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of United Continental Holdings by 92.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in shares of United Continental Holdings by 302.9% in the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 3,144 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Continental Holdings during the second quarter valued at about $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Continental Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) traded up 0.62% during trading on Friday, reaching $71.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,648,292 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.51. The company has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.71. United Continental Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.41 and a 52-week high of $76.80.

United Continental Holdings (NYSE:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. United Continental Holdings had a return on equity of 39.10% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.53 EPS. On average, analysts predict that United Continental Holdings, Inc. will post $8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UAL. Morgan Stanley downgraded United Continental Holdings from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen and Company downgraded United Continental Holdings from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (up from $59.00) on shares of United Continental Holdings in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays PLC began coverage on United Continental Holdings in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of United Continental Holdings in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. United Continental Holdings currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.42.

In related news, VP Chris Kenny sold 3,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total transaction of $257,699.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,962.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Walter Isaacson sold 2,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total value of $199,960.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $379,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About United Continental Holdings

United Continental Holdings, Inc (UAL) is a holding company and its principal subsidiary is United Air Lines, Inc (United). The Company transports people and cargo through its mainline operations. It has global air rights in North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Latin America. The Company, through United and its regional carriers, operates an average of approximately 5,000 flights a day to over 340 airports across six continents from its hubs at Newark Liberty International Airport (Newark Liberty), Chicago O’Hare International Airport (Chicago O’Hare), Denver International Airport (Denver), George Bush Intercontinental Airport (Houston Bush), Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), A.B.

