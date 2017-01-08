Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $970,000 Position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (SKT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 477.5% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,620,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,051,000 after buying an additional 7,127,958 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 94.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,196,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,419,000 after buying an additional 1,552,161 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the second quarter valued at $30,625,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,450,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $580,637,000 after buying an additional 379,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management AG bought a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the second quarter valued at $10,077,000. Institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) traded up 0.38% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.15. The stock had a trading volume of 664,588 shares. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.46 and a 52 week high of $42.20. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.89.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 60.55% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The company had revenue of $119.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post $2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.98%.

SKT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) cut Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Group upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday. Hilliard Lyons upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. cut Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.07.

In other news, Director Jeffrey B. Citrin acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.40 per share, for a total transaction of $34,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $511,252.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa J. Morrison sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total transaction of $152,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,951.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers in the United States and Canada. The Company’s consolidated portfolio consists of approximately 34 outlet centers, with a total gross leasable area of approximately 11.7 million square feet.

