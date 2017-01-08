Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Cuts Position in Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (The) (SMG)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (The) (NYSE:SMG) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (The) were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (The) by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (The) by 1.6% in the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 7,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (The) by 2.4% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. increased its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (The) by 0.3% in the second quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 51,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Asset Management Co. increased its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (The) by 4.2% in the second quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. 70.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) traded up 0.09% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.02. 344,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.58 and a 200 day moving average of $83.63. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.64. Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12-month low of $62.35 and a 12-month high of $98.82.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (The) (NYSE:SMG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. The firm earned $402.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (The) had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post $4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (The)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.91%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America Corporation raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (The) from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Gabelli assumed coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (The) in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.50.

In other news, Chairman James Hagedorn sold 15,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.42, for a total transaction of $1,525,193.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,318.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,795,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,555,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (Scotts Miracle-Gro) is a manufacturer and marketer of branded consumer lawn and garden products. The Company’s segments include Global Consumer. In North America, its brands include Scotts and Turf Builder lawn and grass seed products; Miracle-Gro, Nature’s Care, Scotts, LiquaFeed and Osmocote gardening and landscape products; and Ortho, Roundup, Home Defense and Tomcat branded insect control, weed control and rodent control products.

