Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Continues to Hold Position in PS Business Parks, Inc. (PSB)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System maintained its stake in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,600 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in PS Business Parks by 6.0% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in PS Business Parks by 2.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,030,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its position in PS Business Parks by 662.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 180,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,157,000 after buying an additional 156,916 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in PS Business Parks during the second quarter valued at about $2,771,000. Finally, Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in PS Business Parks by 1.0% in the third quarter. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 61,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,968,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) traded down 0.72% on Friday, hitting $117.89. The stock had a trading volume of 87,364 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.33 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.86 and its 200-day moving average is $109.93. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.27 and a 1-year high of $119.05.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $97.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96 million. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 32.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post $2.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 12th. PS Business Parks’s payout ratio is currently 125.52%.

PSB has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. downgraded PS Business Parks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

In related news, COO John W. Petersen sold 1,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total transaction of $205,324.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward A. Stokx sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total value of $651,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

PS Business Parks Company Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc is a self-advised and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns, operates and develops commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office and industrial parks. It focuses on owning concentrated business parks. PS Business Parks, L.P. (the Operating Partnership) is a California limited partnership, which owns directly or indirectly substantially all of its assets and through, which the Company conducts substantially all of its business.

