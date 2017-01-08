Liberty Property Trust (LPT) Stake Increased by TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) by 27.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 407,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 88,621 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Property Trust were worth $16,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 25,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp raised its stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 16,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Valley Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 2.9% in the second quarter. Genesee Valley Trust Co. now owns 7,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 59,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX raised its stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 2.3% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX now owns 16,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 96.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) opened at 40.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 0.92. Liberty Property Trust has a 52-week low of $26.94 and a 52-week high of $42.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.41 and its 200-day moving average is $39.77.

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66. Liberty Property Trust had a net margin of 31.51% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $190.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Property Trust will post $1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. Liberty Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 115.85%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lowered shares of Liberty Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday. Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of Liberty Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Liberty Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Liberty Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.86.

About Liberty Property Trust

Liberty Property Trust is a real estate investment trust. The Company’s operations are primarily conducted by its subsidiary, Liberty Property Limited Partnership. Its segments include Carolinas; Chicago/Milwaukee; Houston, Lehigh/Central PA; Minnesota; Orlando; Philadelphia; Richmond/Hampton Roads; Southeastern PA; South Florida; Tampa; United Kingdom, and Other, which includes Arizona, Atlanta, Cincinnati/Columbus/Indianapolis, Dallas, Maryland, New Jersey, Northern Virginia, Southern California, Washington DC and other segments.

