Kessler Investment Group LLC Boosts Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 9.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 3.9% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,534,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the third quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 57,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,849,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Foothills Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the third quarter. Foothills Asset Management Ltd. now owns 16,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 18.3% in the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 57,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,820,000 after buying an additional 8,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 25.8% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 71,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,404,000 after buying an additional 14,579 shares during the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) traded down 0.48% during trading on Friday, hitting $116.30. The company had a trading volume of 5,221,381 shares. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $94.28 and a 52 week high of $126.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.29 and its 200-day moving average is $118.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.72.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.02. The company earned $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.71 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 22.03%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post $6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.64%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. RBC Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up from $107.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Vetr lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.95 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.95.

In related news, Director Charles Prince purchased 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $114.11 per share, with a total value of $99,846.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,197.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which is engaged in the research and development, manufacture and sale of a range of products in the healthcare field. The Company’s segments include Consumer, Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment includes a range of products used in the baby care, oral care, skin care, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health and wound care markets.

