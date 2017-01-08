Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shares Bought by Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Americafirst Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Tuttle Tactical Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 24.3% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 221.2% in the second quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NCM Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) traded down 0.48% during trading on Friday, reaching $116.30. 5,221,381 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $316.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.72. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $94.28 and a 52-week high of $126.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.29 and its 200-day moving average is $118.32.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 25.30%. The business earned $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post $6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.64%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. RBC Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Jefferies Group cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Vetr cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.95 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.95.

In other news, Director Charles Prince bought 875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $114.11 per share, with a total value of $99,846.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,026,197.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which is engaged in the research and development, manufacture and sale of a range of products in the healthcare field. The Company’s segments include Consumer, Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment includes a range of products used in the baby care, oral care, skin care, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health and wound care markets.

