Jefferies Group Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Biogen Inc. (BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Jefferies Group in a research note issued on Sunday. They presently have a $312.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Jefferies Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BIIB. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $312.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, December 30th. Leerink Swann raised shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Vetr raised shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $316.41 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. HC Wainwright set a $360.00 price target on shares of Biogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $335.00 price target on shares of Biogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.51.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) opened at 295.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $293.30 and a 200-day moving average of $292.61. Biogen has a one year low of $223.02 and a one year high of $333.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.74.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported $5.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.22. The business earned $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 34.03% and a return on equity of 40.02%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Biogen will post $20.20 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Biogen by 10.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 7.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc. increased its stake in Biogen by 10.0% in the third quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Balentine LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 685.7% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Biogen during the second quarter worth about $145,000. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc, formerly Biogen Idec Inc, is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company operates in discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering therapies to patients for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, hematologic conditions and autoimmune disorders segment. The Company markets products, including TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS), ELOCTATE for hemophilia A and ALPROLIX for hemophilia B, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

