Jefferies Group Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (AMTD)

Jefferies Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. They currently have a $47.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AMTD. Instinet upgraded TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Nomura upgraded TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Sandler O’Neill restated a buy rating on shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a market perform rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.16.

Shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) traded up 1.14% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.85. 2,354,452 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $24715.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65 and a beta of 1.60. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation has a 1-year low of $24.88 and a 1-year high of $47.01.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 25.32%. The firm earned $829 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation will post $1.70 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Jefferies Group Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (AMTD)” was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/08/jefferies-group-reaffirms-hold-rating-for-td-ameritrade-holding-corporation-amtd/1143989.html.

In related news, Director Brian M. Levitt bought 5,000 shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.87 per share, with a total value of $169,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,459.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMTD. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. raised its position in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation by 3.1% in the second quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation by 0.5% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 52,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation by 1.1% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation by 10.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation Company Profile

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation is a provider of securities brokerage services and related technology-based financial services. The Company provides its services to retail investors, traders and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs). The Company provides its services through the Internet, a national branch network and relationships with RIAs.

Receive News & Ratings for TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.