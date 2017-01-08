Toyota Motor Corp Ltd Ord (NYSE:TM) – Analysts at Jefferies Group decreased their Q4 2017 earnings per share estimates for Toyota Motor Corp Ltd Ord in a research report issued on Wednesday. Jefferies Group analyst T. Nakanishi now forecasts that the brokerage will post earnings per share of $1.80 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.92. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Toyota Motor Corp Ltd Ord’s Q1 2018 earnings at $3.19 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $2.94 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $2.82 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $2.13 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $11.17 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $11.72 EPS.

WARNING: “Jefferies Group Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Toyota Motor Corp Ltd Ord (TM)” was posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/08/jefferies-group-equities-analysts-lower-earnings-estimates-for-toyota-motor-corp-ltd-ord-tm/1143635.html.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toyota Motor Corp Ltd Ord from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Toyota Motor Corp Ltd Ord from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Toyota Motor Corp Ltd Ord has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.05.

Toyota Motor Corp Ltd Ord (NYSE:TM) opened at 120.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.21 and a 200-day moving average of $114.94. Toyota Motor Corp Ltd Ord has a 52-week low of $97.80 and a 52-week high of $123.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.81.

WARNING: “Jefferies Group Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Toyota Motor Corp Ltd Ord (TM)” was posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/08/jefferies-group-equities-analysts-lower-earnings-estimates-for-toyota-motor-corp-ltd-ord-tm/1143635.html.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TM. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Toyota Motor Corp Ltd Ord during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Toyota Motor Corp Ltd Ord by 46.5% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in Toyota Motor Corp Ltd Ord by 95.4% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Toyota Motor Corp Ltd Ord during the third quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Feltz Wealth PLAN Inc. purchased a new position in Toyota Motor Corp Ltd Ord during the second quarter worth approximately $150,000. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toyota Motor Corp Ltd Ord Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota) conducts business in the automotive industry. The Company also conducts business in finance and other industries. The Company’s segments include Automotive, Financial Services and All Other. Toyota sells its vehicles in approximately 190 countries and regions. Toyota’s markets for its automobiles are Japan, North America, Europe and Asia.

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Corp Ltd Ord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor Corp Ltd Ord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.