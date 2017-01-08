Jefferies Group Comments on Windstream Holdings Inc’s FY2018 Earnings (WIN)

Windstream Holdings Inc (NYSE:WIN) – Research analysts at Jefferies Group issued their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of Windstream Holdings in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. Jefferies Group analyst S. Goldman forecasts that the brokerage will earn ($1.38) per share for the year.

Windstream Holdings (NYSE:WIN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Cowen and Company began coverage on shares of Windstream Holdings in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Windstream Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Windstream Holdings in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Windstream Holdings in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.56.

Windstream Holdings (NYSE:WIN) opened at 7.64 on Friday. The firm’s market capitalization is $734.31 million. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.58 and a 200-day moving average of $8.49. Windstream Holdings has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $10.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIN. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in Windstream Holdings by 28.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 5,529,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,258,000 after buying an additional 1,237,004 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Windstream Holdings during the second quarter valued at about $11,139,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Windstream Holdings by 40.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,361,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,782,000 after buying an additional 975,870 shares during the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new position in Windstream Holdings during the second quarter valued at about $6,121,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Windstream Holdings by 100.4% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,090,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,113,000 after buying an additional 546,522 shares during the last quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.85%.

