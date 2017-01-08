Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (NYSE:RPT) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Group dropped their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. Jefferies Group analyst G. Hoglund now anticipates that the brokerage will post earnings of $1.51 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.52. Jefferies Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (NYSE:RPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm earned $64.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.53 million. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share.

WARNING: “Jefferies Group Comments on Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust’s FY2018 Earnings (RPT)” was originally published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/08/jefferies-group-comments-on-ramco-gershenson-properties-trusts-fy2018-earnings-rpt/1143641.html.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.36.

Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (NYSE:RPT) opened at 16.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.81 and a 200 day moving average of $18.18. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $20.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 115.79%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,120,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,680,000 after buying an additional 53,610 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust by 20.0% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,759,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,340,000 after buying an additional 1,629,927 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust by 10.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,246,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,656,000 after buying an additional 316,331 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust by 15.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,695,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,861,000 after buying an additional 352,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust by 3.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,371,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,438,000 after buying an additional 80,594 shares during the last quarter.

About Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust

Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust is an integrated real estate investment trust. The Company’s primary business is the ownership and management of multi-anchored shopping centers primarily in approximately 10 metropolitan markets in the United States. The Company’s property portfolio includes approximately 70 shopping centers and an office building comprising approximately 15.3 million square feet.

