James Investment Research Inc. Sells 83,900 Shares of Deere & Company (DE)

James Investment Research Inc. cut its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 83.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,900 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Deere & Company by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,767,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,858,000 after buying an additional 265,118 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 37.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,139,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,647,000 after buying an additional 2,477,175 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Deere & Company by 3.1% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,451,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,783,000 after buying an additional 164,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in Deere & Company by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,385,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,335,000 after buying an additional 99,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 5.9% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,783,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,553,000 after buying an additional 154,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) traded up 1.08% on Friday, hitting $106.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,633,695 shares. The company has a market cap of $33.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.05. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $70.16 and a 52 week high of $106.75.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.50. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post $4.50 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 49.90%.

DE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Longbow Research raised shares of Deere & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.95.

In other Deere & Company news, insider James M. Field sold 49,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $5,079,839.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,847,247.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John C. May II sold 18,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.46, for a total value of $1,795,506.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,790,201.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company is engaged in equipment operations and financial services. The Company operates through three business segments: agriculture and turf, construction and forestry, and financial services. The Company’s agriculture and turf segment primarily manufactures and distributes a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

