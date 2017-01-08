James Investment Research Inc. Sells 105,051 Shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL)

James Investment Research Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 97.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,770 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 105,051 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 2.7% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,565 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 11.3% in the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 55,980 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,328,000 after buying an additional 5,676 shares during the period. Horan Capital Management increased its position in shares of Apple by 3.6% in the third quarter. Horan Capital Management now owns 111,943 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,655,000 after buying an additional 3,893 shares during the period. Reik & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 16.3% in the third quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,398,696 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $609,990,000 after buying an additional 38,272 shares during the period. 56.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) traded up 1.11% on Friday, hitting $117.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,751,900 shares. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.47 and a 1-year high of $118.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.94. The company has a market capitalization of $628.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The iPhone maker reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $46.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.88 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 35.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post $8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AAPL. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reissued a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup Inc. increased their price target on Apple from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Brean Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.31.

In other Apple news, insider Luca Maestri sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.67, for a total transaction of $270,641.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,047.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel J. Riccio sold 33,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.35, for a total transaction of $3,677,193.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,484 shares in the company, valued at $3,584,609.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc (Apple) designs, manufactures and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, and portable digital music players, and a variety of related software, services, peripherals, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications. The Company’s products and services include iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod, Apple TV, a portfolio of consumer and professional software applications, the iOS and OS X operating systems, iCloud, and a variety of accessory, service and support offerings.

