J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stake Increased by Staley Capital Advisers Inc.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its position in J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 430,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. J P Morgan Chase & Co comprises about 2.9% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in J P Morgan Chase & Co were worth $28,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co by 0.7% in the second quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co by 22.1% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. CT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co by 4.2% in the third quarter. CT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co by 1.3% in the second quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co by 12.2% in the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) opened at 86.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $308.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.60. J P Morgan Chase & Co has a 12-month low of $52.50 and a 12-month high of $87.76.

J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.19. The firm earned $25.50 billion during the quarter. J P Morgan Chase & Co had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that J P Morgan Chase & Co will post $5.90 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. J P Morgan Chase & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.10%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Sandler O’Neill cut J P Morgan Chase & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Group boosted their price target on J P Morgan Chase & Co from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Vetr cut J P Morgan Chase & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.84 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.62.

In other news, CFO Marianne Lake sold 14,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $947,222.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,238.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 2,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.03, for a total transaction of $144,893.97. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,752 shares in the company, valued at $328,030.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

J P Morgan Chase & Co Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. The Company is engaged in investment banking, financial services. It operates in four segments, as well as a Corporate segment. Its segments are Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking and Asset Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment serves consumers and businesses through personal service at bank branches and through automatic teller machines, online, mobile and telephone banking.

