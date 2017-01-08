IPG Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 5,075 Amgen Inc. (AMGN)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMGN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 23.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,175,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $178,782,000 after buying an additional 221,118 shares in the last quarter. Banced Corp increased its stake in Amgen by 6.5% in the second quarter. Banced Corp now owns 2,395 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter worth $622,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 12.1% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its stake in Amgen by 7.9% in the second quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 3,084 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) traded up 2.48% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $156.78. 9,899,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.64 and a 12 month high of $176.85. The stock has a market cap of $116.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $146.78 and a 200-day moving average of $159.07.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.23. The firm earned $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post $11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.92%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMGN. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price (up from $157.00) on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday. RBC Capital Markets set a $190.00 target price on Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.65.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures and delivers various human therapeutics. The Company’s business segment is human therapeutics. Its marketed products portfolio includes Neulasta (pegfilgrastim); erythropoiesis-stimulating agents (ESAs), such as Aranesp (darbepoetin alfa) and EPOGEN (epoetin alfa); Sensipar/Mimpara (cinacalcet); XGEVA (denosumab); Prolia (denosumab); NEUPOGEN (filgrastim), and other marketed products, such as Vectibix (panitumumab), Nplate (romiplostim) and Corlanor (ivabradine).

