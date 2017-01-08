Investors Sell Walt Disney Company (The) (DIS) on Strength After Insider Selling

Traders sold shares of Walt Disney Company (The) (NYSE:DIS) on strength during trading on Friday following insider selling activity. $164.30 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $240.46 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $76.16 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Walt Disney Company (The) had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Walt Disney Company (The) traded up $1.60 for the day and closed at $108.98Specifically, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.50, for a total value of $209,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,890,365.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 19,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $1,967,229.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,425,786. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney Company (The) in a report on Friday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney Company (The) in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Brean Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney Company (The) in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Pivotal Research cut Walt Disney Company (The) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $108.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney Company (The) in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $173.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.97.

Walt Disney Company (The) (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. The company earned $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.71 billion. Walt Disney Company (The) had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Walt Disney Company will post $5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Walt Disney Company (The)’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.71. This represents a yield of 1.58%. Walt Disney Company (The)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.27%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DIS. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney Company (The) during the second quarter worth $103,000. Balentine LLC raised its position in Walt Disney Company (The) by 365.8% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Transatlantic Limited Partnership raised its position in Walt Disney Company (The) by 71.4% in the third quarter. Lombard Odier Transatlantic Limited Partnership now owns 1,200 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in Walt Disney Company (The) by 5.0% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, TLP Group LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney Company (The) during the third quarter worth $129,000. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Company (The) Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company is an entertainment company. The Company operates in four business segments: Media Networks, Parks and Resorts, Studio Entertainment, and Consumer Products & Interactive Media. The media networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, and radio networks and stations.

