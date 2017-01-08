Intersect Capital LLC Sells 542 Shares of Southern Company (The) (SO)

Intersect Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO) by 7.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Southern Company (The) were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern Company (The) by 5.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,379,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,238,139,000 after buying an additional 3,222,084 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Southern Company (The) by 517.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,225,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,973,000 after buying an additional 2,702,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of Southern Company (The) by 13.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 19,032,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,708,000 after buying an additional 2,194,490 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Southern Company (The) during the second quarter worth $77,486,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Southern Company (The) during the second quarter worth $75,105,000. 50.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Company (NYSE:SO) traded down 0.26% during trading on Friday, reaching $49.01. The company had a trading volume of 4,800,227 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.04. Southern Company has a 12 month low of $46.00 and a 12 month high of $54.64.

Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. Southern Company (The) had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 14.14%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Southern Company will post $2.90 earnings per share for the current year.

SO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Southern Company (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. RBC Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Southern Company (The) in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks, Inc. upped their target price on Southern Company (The) from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on Southern Company (The) in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Southern Company (The) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.81.

About Southern Company (The)

The Southern Company (Southern Company) is a holding company. The Company owns all of the stock of the traditional operating companies and Southern Power Company (Southern Power), and owns other direct and indirect subsidiaries. Southern Company’s segments include the sale of electricity by four traditional operating companies, Southern Power and All Other.

