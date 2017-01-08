Integrated Wealth Management Has $494,000 Stake in Schlumberger N.V. (SLB)

Integrated Wealth Management cut its stake in Schlumberger N.V. (NYSE:SLB) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Management’s holdings in Schlumberger N.V. were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Invictus RG boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger N.V. by 379.2% in the second quarter. Invictus RG now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger N.V. during the second quarter valued at $108,000. WealthTrust Arizona LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger N.V. by 5.5% in the third quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger N.V. during the second quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, New Harbor Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger N.V. by 50.0% in the second quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 77.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger N.V. (NYSE:SLB) traded up 1.38% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.48. 5,689,898 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.19 and its 200 day moving average is $80.63. Schlumberger N.V. has a 12 month low of $59.60 and a 12 month high of $87.00. The company’s market cap is $120.32 billion.

Schlumberger N.V. (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Schlumberger N.V. had a negative net margin of 8.78% and a positive return on equity of 5.06%. The firm earned $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Schlumberger N.V. will post $1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Schlumberger N.V.’s payout ratio is -108.70%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SLB. Vetr raised shares of Schlumberger N.V. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.37 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Citigroup Inc. cut their price target on shares of Schlumberger N.V. from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Group raised shares of Schlumberger N.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Schlumberger N.V. in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schlumberger N.V. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Schlumberger N.V. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.73.

In related news, VP Stephane Biguet sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $239,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,108 shares in the company, valued at $805,910.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark Danton sold 2,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.09, for a total transaction of $209,198.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger N.V.

Schlumberger N.V. is a supplier of technology, integrated project management and information solutions to the international oil and gas exploration and production industry. The Company operates in the oilfield service markets through three groups: Reservoir Characterization, Drilling and Production. Reservoir Characterization Group consists of the principal technologies involved in finding and defining hydrocarbon resources.

