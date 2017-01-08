Inogen, Inc (INGN) Stake Raised by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Inogen, Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) by 40.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,102 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.06% of Inogen worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Inogen by 3.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 273,744 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $16,398,000 after buying an additional 8,117 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Inogen by 9.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inogen during the third quarter worth approximately $24,965,000. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Inogen by 1.8% in the third quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,118 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Inogen during the third quarter worth approximately $566,000.

Shares of Inogen, Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) traded down 0.80% during trading on Friday, reaching $65.31. 148,901 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.22. Inogen, Inc has a 52 week low of $28.81 and a 52 week high of $69.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.99 and a beta of 1.11.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $54.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.89 million. Inogen had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 9.59%. Inogen’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Inogen, Inc will post $0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INGN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Inogen from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.83.

In other Inogen news, CEO Raymond Huggenberger sold 7,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total value of $398,685.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,154.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brenton Taylor sold 31,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.69, for a total transaction of $2,090,452.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,674 shares in the company, valued at $4,182,745.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc is a medical technology company. The Company is engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. The Company’s Inogen One systems concentrate the air around the patient to offer a single source of supplemental oxygen anytime, anywhere with a portable device weighing approximately 4.8 or seven pounds.

