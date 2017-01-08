Infinera Corporation (INFN) Position Increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ:INFN) by 3,254.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 761,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 739,133 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.53% of Infinera Corporation worth $6,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Infinera Corporation by 87.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 160,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Infinera Corporation by 4,243.2% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 865,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,814,000 after buying an additional 845,369 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Infinera Corporation by 23.0% in the third quarter. Princeton Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 19,067 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Infinera Corporation by 115.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,429,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,937,000 after buying an additional 1,302,228 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Infinera Corporation by 50.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,334,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,113,000 after buying an additional 1,121,631 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ:INFN) traded up 0.57% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.84. 1,725,443 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.70 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.23. Infinera Corporation has a 12-month low of $7.23 and a 12-month high of $17.04.

Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ:INFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. Infinera Corporation had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 2.63%. The business earned $185.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Infinera Corporation will post $0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INFN. Needham & Company LLC restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of Infinera Corporation in a research report on Sunday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infinera Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Infinera Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Infinera Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Infinera Corporation in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.42.

Infinera Corporation Company Profile

Infinera Corporation is a provider of optical transport networking systems to service providers. The Company operates through optical transport networking systems segment. The Company serves Tier 1 and Tier 2 telecommunications service providers, Internet content providers, cable operators, wholesale and enterprise carriers, research and education institutions and government entities around the world.

