Independence Trust CO Takes Position in Schlumberger N.V. (SLB)

Independence Trust CO acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger N.V. (NYSE:SLB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger N.V. by 33.4% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,278,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,060,142,000 after buying an additional 22,351,159 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger N.V. by 12.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,801,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,022,460,000 after buying an additional 10,096,266 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger N.V. by 10.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,598,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,029,383,000 after buying an additional 5,820,269 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger N.V. by 9.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 35,907,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,839,601,000 after buying an additional 3,130,111 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger N.V. by 6.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,638,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,191,000 after buying an additional 1,263,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Schlumberger N.V. (NYSE:SLB) traded up 1.38% during trading on Friday, hitting $86.48. The company had a trading volume of 5,689,898 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.63. The company’s market capitalization is $120.32 billion. Schlumberger N.V. has a 52 week low of $59.60 and a 52 week high of $87.00.

Schlumberger N.V. (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The business earned $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Schlumberger N.V. had a positive return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 8.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger N.V. will post $1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. Schlumberger N.V.’s dividend payout ratio is presently -108.70%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Independence Trust CO Takes Position in Schlumberger N.V. (SLB)” was first reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/08/independence-trust-co-takes-position-in-schlumberger-n-v-slb/1144100.html.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SLB shares. Vetr upgraded Schlumberger N.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.37 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Loop Capital started coverage on Schlumberger N.V. in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Schlumberger N.V. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Schlumberger N.V. in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lowered their target price on Schlumberger N.V. from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.73.

In other Schlumberger N.V. news, CFO Simon Ayat sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $3,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,520,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ashok Belani sold 46,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $3,982,333.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,742,391. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger N.V. Company Profile

Schlumberger N.V. is a supplier of technology, integrated project management and information solutions to the international oil and gas exploration and production industry. The Company operates in the oilfield service markets through three groups: Reservoir Characterization, Drilling and Production. Reservoir Characterization Group consists of the principal technologies involved in finding and defining hydrocarbon resources.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger N.V. (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger N.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger N.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.