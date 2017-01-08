HP Inc. (HPQ) Receives Neutral Rating from J P Morgan Chase & Co

J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated their neutral rating on shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) in a research note published on Sunday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. RBC Capital Markets reissued a sector perform rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of HP in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Vetr lowered shares of HP from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $17.76 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Group lowered shares of HP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays PLC reissued a hold rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of HP in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased their target price on shares of HP from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HP has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.64.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) traded down 0.46% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.00. 7,494,227 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.34 and a 200-day moving average of $14.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.54. HP has a 12-month low of $8.91 and a 12-month high of $16.25.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. HP had a net margin of 5.17% and a negative return on equity of 63.67%. The firm earned $12.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that HP will post $1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.1327 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 12th. HP’s payout ratio is presently 37.32%.

In related news, insider Ron Coughlin sold 113,503 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total value of $1,791,077.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 169,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,671,364.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kim M. Rivera sold 14,220 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total transaction of $225,387.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of HP during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of HP by 2.4% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 7,027 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HP during the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of HP by 9.6% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of HP by 2.7% in the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,431 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HP

HP Inc is a provider of personal computing and other access devices, imaging and printing products, and related technologies, solutions and services. The Company operates through three segments: Personal Systems, Printing and Corporate Investments. The Company’s Personal Systems segment provides commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin client PCs, tablets, retail point-of-sale (POS) systems, calculators and other related accessories, software, support and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

