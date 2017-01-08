Hologic, Inc. (HOLX) Given Buy Rating at Jefferies Group

Jefferies Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) in a research report released on Sunday. They currently have a $46.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HOLX. Barclays PLC set a $45.00 price objective on Hologic and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Evercore ISI cut Hologic from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Hologic from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hologic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Hologic currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.86.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) opened at 39.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.98. Hologic has a 52 week low of $31.84 and a 52 week high of $41.01.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Hologic had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $726.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Hologic will post $2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Elaine Ullian sold 18,236 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.88, for a total value of $727,251.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,710,772.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Karleen Marie Oberton sold 984 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $37,952.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,065 shares in the company, valued at $349,637.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 0.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Calvert Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 0.8% in the second quarter. Calvert Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 1.4% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 3.5% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 1.1% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc is a developer, manufacturer and supplier of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems and surgical products with an emphasis on women’s health. The Company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical and Skeletal Health. The diagnostics products include Aptima family of assays, ThinPrep system, the Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test and Procleix blood screening assays.

