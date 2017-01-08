Highstreet Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Honeywell International Inc. (HON)

Highstreet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 65.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,885 shares during the period. Highstreet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 47.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in Honeywell International by 128.1% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 19.6% in the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 364.0% in the second quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank increased its position in Honeywell International by 62.8% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) traded up 1.52% on Friday, hitting $118.53. 3,613,676 shares of the stock were exchanged. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.71 and a 12 month high of $120.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.45 and a 200 day moving average of $114.55. The firm has a market cap of $90.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.95.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post $6.60 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 42.09%.

HON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $113.35 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Bank of America Corporation reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) downgraded Honeywell International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.74.

In related news, Director Linnet F. Deily sold 1,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.74, for a total transaction of $197,290.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,269 shares in the company, valued at $498,363.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley T. Sheares sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total transaction of $329,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $801,607.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc (Honeywell) is a technology and manufacturing company. The Company operates in three segments: Aerospace, Automation and Control Solutions (ACS), and Performance Materials and Technologies (PMT). Its Aerospace segment supplies aircraft engines, integrated avionics, systems and service solutions, and related products and services for aircraft manufacturers, airlines, aircraft operators, military services, and defense and space contractors.

