Heritage Investors Management Corp Lowers Position in Home Depot, Inc. (The) (HD)

Heritage Investors Management Corp reduced its position in shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) (NYSE:HD) by 5.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 149,472 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 8,930 shares during the period. Home Depot, Inc. (The) makes up approximately 1.4% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Home Depot, Inc. (The) were worth $19,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot, Inc. (The) by 0.3% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot, Inc. (The) by 0.5% in the second quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,701 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Piershale Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot, Inc. (The) by 0.5% in the third quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,270 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Cape ANN Savings Bank boosted its position in Home Depot, Inc. (The) by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 1,759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot, Inc. (The) by 0.5% in the second quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,676 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) opened at 133.53 on Friday. Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.62 and a 1-year high of $139.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.05 and its 200-day moving average is $130.96. The company has a market cap of $162.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot, Inc. (The) (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. Home Depot, Inc. (The) had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 123.29%. The firm earned $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Home Depot, Inc. will post $6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Home Depot, Inc. (The)’s payout ratio is currently 44.66%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Vetr cut Home Depot, Inc. (The) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.51 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Home Depot, Inc. (The) in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Home Depot, Inc. (The) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.38.

In other Home Depot, Inc. (The) news, Director Mark C. Vadon purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $129.87 per share, for a total transaction of $1,948,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 31,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,038,307.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward P. Decker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.80, for a total transaction of $2,616,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,878 shares in the company, valued at $8,355,242.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot, Inc. (The) Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc (The Home Depot) is a home improvement retailer. The Company sells an assortment of building materials, home improvement products, and lawn and garden products, and provides various services. The Home Depot stores serve three primary customer groups: do-it-yourself (DIY) customers, do-it-for-me (DIFM) customers and professional customers.

