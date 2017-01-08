Henderson Group PLC Invests $1,381,000 in XL Group Ltd. (XL)

Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in XL Group Ltd. (NYSE:XL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 41,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in XL Group during the second quarter worth $121,742,000. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of XL Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,967,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of XL Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,455,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of XL Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,682,000. Finally, RidgeWorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of XL Group by 34.3% in the second quarter. RidgeWorth Capital Management LLC now owns 3,404,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,723,000 after buying an additional 869,311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XL Group Ltd. (NYSE:XL) traded down 0.11% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.39. 1,214,779 shares of the stock traded hands. XL Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $30.33 and a 52-week high of $38.64. The company has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.04 and a 200-day moving average of $34.67.

XL Group (NYSE:XL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. XL Group had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The firm earned $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. XL Group’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that XL Group Ltd. will post $1.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. XL Group’s payout ratio is currently 65.04%.

XL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of XL Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Langen Mcalenn downgraded shares of XL Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of XL Group in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of XL Group in a report on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. XL Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.70.

In other XL Group news, CEO Michael S. Mcgavick sold 294,072 shares of XL Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total transaction of $11,198,261.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,423 shares in the company, valued at $12,620,587.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Mcgavick sold 91,000 shares of XL Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $3,458,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 331,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,594,074. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

About XL Group

XL Group plc is an insurance and reinsurance company providing property, casualty and specialty products to industrial, commercial and professional firms, insurance companies and other enterprises. The Company operates through two segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Company’s Insurance segment is organized into four product divisions: Global Casualty (Casualty); Global Energy Property, & Construction (EPC); Global Professional (Professional), and Global Specialty (Specialty).

