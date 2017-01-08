Henderson Group PLC Has $1,387,000 Stake in Lear Corporation (LEA)

Henderson Group PLC held its position in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,446 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Lear Corporation were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Lear Corporation during the second quarter worth $222,829,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Lear Corporation by 9.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,704,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,484,000 after buying an additional 502,415 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lear Corporation by 30.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,668,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,739,000 after buying an additional 392,597 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Lear Corporation by 259.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 531,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,105,000 after buying an additional 383,579 shares during the period. Finally, Numeric Investors LLC boosted its position in Lear Corporation by 74.8% in the second quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 858,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,341,000 after buying an additional 367,400 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) traded up 0.29% on Friday, hitting $136.90. 551,689 shares of the stock traded hands. Lear Corporation has a one year low of $93.54 and a one year high of $138.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.06 and its 200 day moving average is $119.47. The stock has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.26.

Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Lear Corporation had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 5.26%. Lear Corporation’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lear Corporation will post $13.70 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. Lear Corporation’s payout ratio is currently 9.12%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LEA shares. RBC Capital Markets reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective (up from $121.00) on shares of Lear Corporation in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lear Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Bank of America Corporation lowered shares of Lear Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) lowered shares of Lear Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Lear Corporation in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Lear Corporation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.75.

In related news, EVP Terrence B. Larkin sold 4,020 shares of Lear Corporation stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $539,644.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,208.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donald L. Runkle sold 3,900 shares of Lear Corporation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.22, for a total value of $515,658.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,475.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Lear Corporation

Lear Corporation (Lear) is a supplier to the global automotive industry. The Company is engaged in supplying seating, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components and software, to automotive manufacturers. The Company operates through two segments: seating and electrical.

