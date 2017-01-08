Henderson Group PLC Continues to Hold Position in Regions Financial Corporation (RF)

Henderson Group PLC maintained its stake in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,160 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Regions Financial Corporation were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RF. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Regions Financial Corporation by 7.3% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,871,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,438,000 after buying an additional 194,415 shares during the period. Standard Life Investments LTD increased its stake in Regions Financial Corporation by 0.8% in the second quarter. Standard Life Investments LTD now owns 7,954,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,653,000 after buying an additional 66,345 shares during the period. British Columbia Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Regions Financial Corporation by 33.8% in the third quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp now owns 521,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,150,000 after buying an additional 131,732 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial Corporation during the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Regions Financial Corporation by 18.3% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 14,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) traded up 0.35% during trading on Friday, reaching $14.48. 8,194,546 shares of the company traded hands. Regions Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $14.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.10 and a 200 day moving average of $10.83.

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Regions Financial Corporation had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Regions Financial Corporation will post $0.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. Regions Financial Corporation’s payout ratio is 30.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RF shares. Raymond James Financial, Inc. downgraded shares of Regions Financial Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Susquehanna cut shares of Regions Financial Corporation from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $11.50 price target (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Regions Financial Corporation in a research note on Friday, October 21st. FBR & Co upgraded shares of Regions Financial Corporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays PLC reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.46.

In other Regions Financial Corporation news, EVP Brett D. Couch sold 32,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $343,795.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 251,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,668,810.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William D. Ritter sold 69,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total transaction of $744,769.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 321,691 shares in the company, valued at $3,451,744.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corporation Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company conducts its banking operations through Regions Bank, an Alabama state-chartered commercial bank, which is a member of the Federal Reserve System. It operates in three segments: Corporate Bank, which represents its commercial banking functions, including commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and investor real estate lending; Consumer Bank, which represents its branch network, including consumer banking products and services related to residential first mortgages, home equity lines and loans, small business loans, indirect loans, consumer credit cards and other consumer loans, as well as the corresponding deposit relationships, and Wealth Management, which offers individuals, businesses, governmental institutions and non-profit entities a range of solutions to enable transfer of wealth.

