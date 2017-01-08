Hancock Holding Company (HBHC) Shares Bought by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hancock Holding Company (NASDAQ:HBHC) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hancock Holding Company were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HBHC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Hancock Holding Company by 8.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Hancock Holding Company by 89.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Hancock Holding Company by 2.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Hancock Holding Company during the third quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Ronald Blue & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Hancock Holding Company during the third quarter valued at $210,000. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hancock Holding Company (NASDAQ:HBHC) remained flat at $43.95 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 555,492 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.76 and a 200-day moving average of $33.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 0.88. Hancock Holding Company has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $45.50.

Hancock Holding Company (NASDAQ:HBHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Hancock Holding Company had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 4.74%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hancock Holding Company will post $1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Hancock Holding Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.61%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HBHC shares. SunTrust Banks, Inc. cut shares of Hancock Holding Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hancock Holding Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Hancock Holding Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Hancock Holding Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.17.

Hancock Holding Company (Hancock) is a financial services company that provides a network of service financial choices to the Gulf South region through its bank subsidiary, Whitney Bank, a Mississippi state bank. The Company operates through overall banking operations segment. Whitney Bank operates under brands, such as Hancock Bank in Mississippi, Alabama and Florida and Whitney Bank in Louisiana and Texas.

