Government Properties Income Trust (GOV) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services Inc

Commonwealth Equity Services Inc reduced its stake in shares of Government Properties Income Trust (NYSE:GOV) by 15.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,932 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc’s holdings in Government Properties Income Trust were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Government Properties Income Trust by 6.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,524,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,868,000 after buying an additional 876,195 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Government Properties Income Trust by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,554,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,846,000 after buying an additional 14,886 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Government Properties Income Trust by 19.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,288,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,713,000 after buying an additional 205,781 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Government Properties Income Trust by 2.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,007,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,235,000 after buying an additional 20,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Government Properties Income Trust by 4.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 509,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,758,000 after buying an additional 22,763 shares during the last quarter.

Government Properties Income Trust (NYSE:GOV) traded down 0.90% on Friday, hitting $19.71. 303,840 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and a 200 day moving average of $0.00. Government Properties Income Trust has a one year low of $19.63 and a one year high of $19.93.

Government Properties Income Trust (NYSE:GOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $64.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.09 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Government Properties Income Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Government Properties Income Trust will post $0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GOV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Government Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. FBR & Co set a $25.00 target price on shares of Government Properties Income Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Government Properties Income Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, RBC Capital Markets reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Government Properties Income Trust in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.80.

About Government Properties Income Trust

Government Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates in two segments: ownership of properties that are primarily leased to Government tenants and its equity method investment in Select Income REIT (SIR). The Company’s properties are located in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota, Massachusetts, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, New Mexico, Oregon, South Carolina, Texas, Vermont, Washington West Virginia and Wyoming, among others.

