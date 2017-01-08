Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) – Oppenheimer Holdings lowered their Q3 2017 earnings estimates for Global Payments in a report issued on Wednesday. Oppenheimer Holdings analyst G. Greene now forecasts that the firm will earn $0.82 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.83. Oppenheimer Holdings currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 5th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $939.50 million for the quarter. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Global Payments Inc. (GPN) Expected to Earn Q3 2017 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share” was first published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this report can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/08/global-payments-inc-gpn-expected-to-earn-q3-2017-earnings-of-0-82-per-share/1143616.html.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Compass Point raised shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.67.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) opened at 74.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.86 and its 200 day moving average is $73.48. Global Payments has a 1-year low of $51.29 and a 1-year high of $79.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 38.32 and a beta of 1.04.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total transaction of $43,932.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,251,773.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total value of $461,695.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 330,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,493,314.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPN. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Global Payments by 0.4% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. boosted its position in Global Payments by 0.4% in the third quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. now owns 6,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Global Payments by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 17,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Global Payments by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Global Payments by 0.6% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 13,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc is a provider of payment technology services. The Company provides payment and digital commerce solutions. The Company operates through three segments: North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. The Company’s segments primarily provide payment solutions for credit cards, debit cards, electronic payments and check-related services.

