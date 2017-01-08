Global Net Lease, Inc. (GNL) Rating Reiterated by FBR & Co

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by FBR & Co in a report issued on Sunday. They presently have a $8.15 target price on the stock. FBR & Co’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.64% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) opened at 7.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 0.65. Global Net Lease has a 12 month low of $5.77 and a 12 month high of $8.98.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.0592 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.94%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 284.00%.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc is a real estate investment trust that focuses on acquiring and managing a portfolio of strategically located commercial real estate properties. The Company’s business consists of owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, investing in and disposing of real estate assets. The Company focuses its investments on commercial and retail properties, including special use single tenant properties.

