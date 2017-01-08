G&K Services, Inc. (GK) Shares Bought by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in G&K Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:GK) by 4,928.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,320 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. owned 0.06% of G&K Services worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of G&K Services by 7.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of G&K Services during the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. PineBridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of G&K Services by 3.0% in the second quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of G&K Services by 14.2% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of G&K Services by 90.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of G&K Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:GK) traded up 0.12% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.45. 107,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $1902.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 1.03. G&K Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.94 and a 12 month high of $98.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.14.

G&K Services (NASDAQ:GK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $241 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.08 million. G&K Services had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts predict that G&K Services, Inc. will post $3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. G&K Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.13%.

Several analysts have weighed in on GK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of G&K Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Barrington Research cut shares of G&K Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. G&K Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.00.

In other news, Director Alice M. Richter sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.76, for a total transaction of $227,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,430,402.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

G&K Services Company Profile

G&K Services, Inc is a service-focused provider of branded uniform and facility services programs. The Company provides a range of workwear and protective safety apparel through rental and direct purchase programs. The Company also supplies various facility products and services, including floor mats, towels, mops, restroom hygiene products, and first aid supplies.

