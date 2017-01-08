Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) Stake Raised by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,209,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 847,100 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences accounts for about 2.1% of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $570,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,170,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $181,075,000 after buying an additional 8,430 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.3% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 25,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.3% in the second quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 7,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. TNB Financial raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.3% in the second quarter. TNB Financial now owns 60,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,082,000 after buying an additional 3,624 shares during the period. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 28.8% in the second quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,707,000 after buying an additional 20,650 shares during the period. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) opened at 75.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.97. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.83 and a 52 week high of $103.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.20.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.12. The firm earned $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 100.57% and a net margin of 47.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.22 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post $11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 17.44%.

WARNING: This story was posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/08/gilead-sciences-inc-gild-stake-raised-by-canada-pension-plan-investment-board/1143703.html.

GILD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $108.00 target price on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.18.

In other news, insider John C. Martin sold 73,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.59, for a total value of $5,396,869.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,204,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,814,224.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Madigan sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total transaction of $7,860,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,115,028.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The Company’s principal areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), liver diseases, such as chronic hepatitis C virus infection and chronic hepatitis B virus infection, cardiovascular, hematology/oncology and inflammation/respiratory.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.