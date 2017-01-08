Gildan Activewear, Inc. (GIL) Receives $35.77 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Gildan Activewear, Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.77.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GIL shares. Citigroup Inc. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. RBC Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $44.50 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Monday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $31.00 price objective on Gildan Activewear and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GIL. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 38.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 9.7% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Lombard Odier & Cie Canada Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the third quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the second quarter worth about $244,000. Institutional investors own 72.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) opened at 25.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.20. Gildan Activewear has a 12-month low of $22.43 and a 12-month high of $32.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.04.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $715 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.97 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post $1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.68%.

Gildan Activewear Inc is a manufacturer and marketer of branded basic family apparel. The Company’s segments include Printwear and Branded Apparel. It offers T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, underwear, socks, hosiery and shapewear. It markets its products through approximately two main distribution channels.

