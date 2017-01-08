GigPeak Inc (NYSE:GIG) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.01.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GIG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GigPeak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of GigPeak in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of GigPeak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Cowen and Company reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of GigPeak in a research note on Thursday, September 15th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “GigPeak Inc (GIG) Receives $4.03 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages” was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/08/gigpeak-inc-gig-receives-4-03-consensus-target-price-from-brokerages/1143614.html.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of GigPeak by 1,417.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,205,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after buying an additional 1,125,631 shares in the last quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GigPeak during the second quarter worth approximately $2,156,000. Allianz Asset Management AG purchased a new position in shares of GigPeak during the second quarter worth approximately $1,260,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GigPeak by 45.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,876,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after buying an additional 589,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of GigPeak by 1,810.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 502,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 476,180 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GigPeak (NYSE:GIG) opened at 2.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.64 and its 200-day moving average is $2.30. GigPeak has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $3.42. The company has a market capitalization of $167.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.83.

GigPeak (NYSE:GIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.52 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that GigPeak will post $0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GigPeak

GigPeak, Inc, formerly GigOptix, Inc is a semiconductor designer, developer and supplier of a range of analog, digital and mixed signal components to enable information streaming over the telecom networks, datacom infrastructure and consumer electronics links. The Company’s business is made up of two product lines: High-Speed Communications (HSC) product line and Industrial product line.

Receive News & Ratings for GigPeak Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigPeak Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.