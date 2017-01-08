Gartner, Inc. (IT) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. They currently have a $108.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on IT. Zacks Investment Research cut Gartner from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Gartner from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Macquarie lowered Gartner from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Gartner from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, RBC Capital Markets upgraded Gartner from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $105.00.

Shares of Gartner (NYSE:IT) traded up 5.65% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,067,468 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.33. Gartner has a 52 week low of $77.80 and a 52 week high of $105.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.69 and a beta of 1.12.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Gartner had a negative return on equity of 306.16% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm earned $574.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gartner will post $2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 2,600 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.99, for a total value of $246,974.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,815,828.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Gartner during the second quarter worth about $179,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gartner by 39.9% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in Gartner during the second quarter worth about $642,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Gartner by 394.1% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genesee Valley Trust Co. increased its stake in Gartner by 2.2% in the second quarter. Genesee Valley Trust Co. now owns 11,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

