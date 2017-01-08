Gamco Investors, Inc. (gbl) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 on January 25th

Gamco Investors, Inc. (NYSE:gbl) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 11th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th.

Gamco Investors (NYSE:GBL) opened at 31.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.55 and its 200-day moving average is $31.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $905.82 million, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.15. Gamco Investors has a 1-year low of $25.95 and a 1-year high of $41.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GBL. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Gamco Investors by 4.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 60,801 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gamco Investors by 27.2% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 35,944 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 7,690 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gamco Investors by 96.7% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 18,529 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 9,111 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gamco Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Gamco Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. 24.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gamco Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Gamco Investors Company Profile

GAMCO Investors, Inc (GBL) is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the Company provides investment advisory services to open and closed-end funds, institutional and private wealth management (PWM) investors in the United States. The Company operates in the segment of investment advisory and asset management business.

